My daughter and I had the opportunity to meet with Del. Tony Wilt's staff to discuss out of the box ideas to improve safety and congestion issues on I-81. We learned that many of our ideas are already being studied. The staff took notes and agreed to forward our input to Wilt.
I feel the tolls would impair traffic and the flow of commerce, and OTR drivers already pay more than their share of taxes and user fees that amount to several thousands of dollars per truck per year.
I am a senior citizen and I appreciate that I may have to pay a little more in taxes to help improve I-81. If I do not want to pay the tax, I can drive less, or take public transportation.
Instead of being criticized, I'm sure Wilt would welcome any suggestions to improve safety and lessen congestion on I-81.
John Serrell
Harrisonburg
