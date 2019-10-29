On Nov. 5, the entire General Assembly will be up for election. Currently, Republicans control each chamber by just one seat. If we lose our majority, Democrats are clear about what they plan to do: usher in the most extreme policies Virginia has ever seen. They will repeal right to work laws, forcing workers join unions and pay union dues. They’ll seek to destroy Second Amendment freedoms and raise taxes to fund the delusional “Virginia Green New Deal.”
We can prevent this by voting for Chris Runion, a successful small-business owner and community leader in the Shenandoah Valley. Virginia needs someone who has made tough choices: making ends meet while running a small business, balancing their budget, and someone who has signed their name to paychecks giving employees the opportunity of providing a better life for their family.
Join me Nov. 5 and vote for Republican Chris Runion for Delegate.
Dan Cullers
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.