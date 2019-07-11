It is easy to pick up a pen and point negative comments at our elected officials as done recently concerning Tony Wilt's vote on I-81 taxation. I shared similar concerns and thought that tolls would be a better solution but took a different approach to understanding.
I contacted Mr. Wilt and had a civil discussion with him allowing him to explain that a gantry toll system requires maintenance (read new expenditures) and toll booths require personnel diluting the potential monies for road work while the fuel tax will require neither. Rather than raise unfounded suspicions (his trucks spend little time on I-81) perhaps a phone call would be appropriate.
There is no need to castigate those willing to serve. If you have a better solution then step up to the plate and run for office.
Robert Evans
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
I think, in general, people would do better by contacting the person or organization directly, rather than bellyaching in a letter to the editor, if they want answers or results.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.