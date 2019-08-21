Rita Dunaway, in her Aug. 10 column (“Ultra-rich and Dumbo Syndrome”), after first pretending to laud Abigail Disney and George Soros for willingness to pay more in taxes, predictably proceeds to attack them — not for being rich (headline notwithstanding) but for being liberals with a sense of social responsibility, and thus, Dunaway concludes, “possessed with a great poverty of thinking.” They don’t understand, she preens, that in letting their required taxes substitute for private giving, they will “lose…the virtue of generosity.”
Dunaway can think only in terms of opposed absolutes — this or that, inclusion of one, sacrifice of another. But in the real world, we don’t see obligation and generosity to be necessarily separate. We pay our public taxes and contribute to our private charities. As moral actors, we even feel obligated to be charitable.
Robin McNallie
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
The difference, I think, Mr. or Ms. McNallie, is that the former is done at the point of a state bayonet and the latter is done from the heart. There is also the question of who dictates what is an obligation.
