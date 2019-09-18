I was disappointed to not see any mention of the veteran organizations that were set up on Saturday with Autumn Days in Broadway. This year, there were three veteran organizations that made their presence at the festival — Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660, Living Waters Farm Initiative and the Vietnam Veterans.
The VFW and auxiliary were recruiting and promoting the programs that are important to their organization. Living Waters Farm was excited to get visibility for their new business that is supporting veterans suffering with PTSD. The Vietnam Veterans had an large group of members that shared what they are all about as well.
We thank everyone that stopped by our booths, talked to us and donated to our cause. Remember to always thank a veteran.
Kay Saylor Kibler
Broadway
