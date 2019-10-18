My family recently received our tax rebate check from the Commonwealth of Virginia. If you are a Virginia taxpayer, you should have received yours as well by now. I’m grateful to the Virginia General Assembly for implementing one of the largest tax cuts in Virginia history. With this rebate and additional efforts to provide relief to middle class taxpayers starting with the current tax year, it amounts to over a billion dollars in tax relief. Republicans in the legislature got it done despite an initial effort by Gov. Northam to actually raise taxes on middle class families.
I want to thank our local legislators, Tony Wilt, Steve Landes, Emmett Hanger and Mark Obenshain, for their efforts and support to make this happen. We, as voters, need to remember in November who’s looking out for the taxpayers.
Savanna Funkhouser
Bridgewater
(1) comment
Great letter Savanna! I agree.
