The following is a letter sent to the on-scene officer and supervisor of the Harrisonburg Police Department for service “over and above.”
“My family was so grateful for a small act of kindness you showed to our mother, Melba Heatwole, on Aug. 29.
She was on her way home with groceries but suffered a stroke on South High Street near MLK Jr. Way. The Resident Manager at Park Place [VMRC] told me she doesn’t ever recall the HPD ever delivering groceries before, but Mother’s cold items were brought along when the officer came to inform the VMRC staff that she had been taken to SRMH.
Since the items would have spoiled before we were able to reclaim her car, we sincerely appreciated your foresight in delivering the food along with your news.
It seems like such a little thing, but to us your thoughtfulness was deeply touching.
Thankfully,
Melba Heatwole family
Marolyn Heatwole
Naples, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.