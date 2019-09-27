I would like to thank all the volunteers, fair directors, and Rebecca Holloway, general manager, for all the work done to make the 2019 Rockingham County Fair a fantastic event.
Each night I attended was filled with different things to do, foods to eat, and shows to see. I found every night to be enjoyable.
I am sure the work has already started to make the 2020 fair a super great experience for everyone.
Roger Lilly
Rockingham
