I want to compliment the Daily News-Record for showcasing the special needs persons in our community. We can learn much from this population, in the way that they enjoy life, in spite of difficulties, and how they are so open and sincere with their love and caring. The rest of us can learn much from them, especially in the way of their inclusiveness of everybody they meet.
Nell M. Alger
Broadway
