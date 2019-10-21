This is a big shoutout for the Harrisonburg Chief of Police Eric English. He recently came to speak at our adult Sunday school about restorative justice, a method of reconciliation and healing for the victim, the offender and the community. In the year he has been in the city, I have seen him in several venues, giving freely of his time and expertise. I always came away impressed by his communication skills, desire to have a skilled, well-trained department and his philosophy of positive interaction with the community. He makes one feel that he is there for every one of us.
The city is fortunate to have this man of integrity in such an important position. Thank you, chief, for your leadership in innovative law enforcement. And thank you to the men and women who serve with you. Be safe out there.
Linda Dirscherl
Rockingham
