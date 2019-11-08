Doug Grigg has learned well from his mentor Donald Trump (“Democratic Party Modern Criminals,” Nov. 1). In four short paragraphs he managed to call the Democratic Party criminals, arrogant, ignorant, dishonest, corrupt, impotent, do-nothings, vulgar and obscene. And that’s how you keep America great again?
Rick Kinkead
Weyers Cave
(3) comments
By the way I see none of the words you used in your comments in Mr. Griggs comments....are you seeing words others can't or are you just being dishonest like other liberals?
If the shoe fits I guess you have to wear it......are his comments untrue?
Truth hurts doesn't it!
