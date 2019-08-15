Is Donald Trump a good president or not? Why did I and many other Christians vote for him? Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the best U.S. president since Ronald Reagan.
Donald Trump may not be a born-again believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, only God knows that, but God is still on the throne and God has used Donald Trump.
What other president has had the guts to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? What other president has appointed two very good men to the Supreme Court? What other president has tried to put a stop to illegal immigration?
I believe with all my heart that God has put his hands on Donald Trump’s shoulders to lead and guide him in making these decisions.
We all need to support this man, pray for him and re-elect him in 2020. Thank you.
Richard Hotz
Monterey
