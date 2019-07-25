To Harold Roberts and David Rudmin (July 18): Babies are not born sinners. I admit some character flaws are born within. The argument of which has the most influence parents or society is a long-term discussion.
I, a born Papist with aunts and cousins in convents, believe the Catholic church has been a beacon for good and wondrous things and corrupt for centuries. The schools, while great, were self-serving. The hospitals, clinics, mission work with those in poverty are the bright lights of the church. The kitchens, still with us, that feed the homeless and the multitude of working for the downtrodden are hidden under a church inspired bushel basket. A corrupt hierarchy with a compassionate and caring Rank and File seems to say give credit where it is due.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
