I agree with Barbara Streisand regarding the Electoral College. She states, "If I could, I would end the antiquated electoral college. Twice in the last 20 years, the popular vote winner was denied the presidency. This is an assault on our democratic principles, where the dictum should hold true: one person, one vote."
Lena Bish
Rockingham
(0) comments
