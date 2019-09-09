In last Sunday’s Washington Post, conservative columnist Michael Gerson directly addressed the fears of evangelical Christians that their cherished values are under assault in contemporary American society. He concludes, however, that the greatest threat to evangelicals is their own lack of moral clarity.
Young people are leaving the church in droves. Why? According to Gerson:
“[F]ar too many evangelicals have tied their cause to a leader who is morally corrupt and dehumanizes others. Older evangelicals ... have ... compromised [their] moral standards for political reasons in plain view of their children. And disillusionment is the natural result.”
I would add to this that too many evangelicals have chosen to ignore and/or belittle the science of climate destabilization, jeopardizing the futures of their children and grandchildren rather than engaging wholeheartedly in “creation care.” Small wonder then that youth are abandoning what they see as hypocritical and expedient religiosity.
Dave Pruett
Harrisonburg
