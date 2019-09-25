The rainbow-colored “LOVE” sign on Court Square invites us to consider a word that is, by now, cliché.
A basic, noncontroversial definition of love is being holistically for someone: their growth, peace, and alignment with everything that is truly good. In other words, so totally for the well-being of another that you willingly deny your own rights to make it happen.
The downside to being human, however, is that we rely on our eyes and emotions as guides for practical living. Thus, love is reduced to sexual desire: the unequivocal affirmation of anyone’s right to be attracted to anyone else.
Ironically, in displaying the rainbow, the city of Harrisonburg is displaying a biblical symbol that foretold the greatest expression of love the world would know: the cross of Jesus Christ. Referring to this, John 15:13 says: “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Austin Rhodes
Bridgewater
