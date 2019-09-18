Overjoyed that its obedient followers in the Virginia Republican Party once again killed desperately needed gun control proposals after our latest massacre in Virginia Beach, the NRA has rewarded them with an additional $200,000 for their re-election campaigns.
Virginia's Republican legislators have repeatedly proven themselves to be subservient to the lobbyists of the firearms industry no matter what, where or who the horrific carnage brought by putting firearms industry profits first instead of public safety. Children and teenagers are tired of lockdown drills that kids in other countries don't have to endure.
Virginia Republicans will clearly never disobey their NRA paymasters. The slim majority the GOP holds in the state legislature can be and should be defeated on Nov. 5. It's time to send some real shock and awe to the NRA by throwing out these representatives — ending their political careers will save real lives.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
