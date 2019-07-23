What will it take for Ben Cline to denounce both the president's racist words directed at minority members of Congress and any U.S. citizen who agrees with this bigotry? His silence, along with that of a majority of Republicans, as well as his vote not to condemn the president suggests either he agrees with these sentiments or they don't matter to him. Either way, he is not a reflection of the Sixth District or the state and country he was elected to represent.
Brian Boyle
Harrisonburg
