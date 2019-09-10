Is mental health disorders and gun ownership the problem that causes the mass murders? When I was a kid, these didn’t exist. Of course for an 83-year-old guy that was a while ago. What happened?
In the Bible, Proverbs 14:34 states,”Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”
The problem is evil. We now live in an age where people just are not safe. Not at Walmart, or a movie theater, festivals, in the schools and yes even at church. This will not stop until our country returns to God. No other solution will work. What type of society do you want for yourself, your children, grandchildren, etc. to live in? God still rules and will punish evil. Christians must be salt and light in this dark world and pray for the restoration of a Godly America.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
