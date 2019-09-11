I expect a lot of folks may be inclined to sit out our state legislative elections this year. In many years past, perhaps it wouldn't have made much difference if you had. That is not the case this year. Virginia is at a crossroads. Right now we have split government with scandal-plagued Democrats in statewide office (remember black face and sexual assault allegations).
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, but only by a single seat. The outcome of any number of competitive races will determine the future direction of our state. We have got one right here in the 26th House of Delegates District. Tony Wilt has done a great job representing our interests in Richmond. Tony is running against an extreme left candidate with little experience who does not represent Shenandoah Valley residents' values. You can't afford to sit on the sidelines. Vote for Tony Wilt.
Daryl Borgquist
McGaheysville
