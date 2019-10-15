All the president’s men are jumping ship. The mob boss is now calling for a civil war. The whistleblower’s life is in danger. The betrayal of America and the Constitution is in the hands of Trump, Barr, Pompeo, Graham, McConnell and all of the traitors.
The stable genius has now exposed himself for what we’ve know for a long time. Rex Tillerson knew what he was talking about!
He has accomplished absolutely nothing except running the debt to over $22 trillion, separating children from their parents, and putting everyone in cages.
We had the most admired man in the world, now we have the most hated man in the world.
May God Bless America.
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
(5) comments
You lost me at "separating children from their parents and putting them in cages." Let people think you're ignorant instead of making so obvious.
John must have been beyond furious with Obama for his record setting deficit increases and keeping thousands of kids in cages. LOL, just kidding, we all know John has completely different views on the exact same issue depending on who the president is. Claiming the whistleblower’s life is in danger is a lie to help sell the narrative that the Democrats don’t want the world to know the whistleblower, or that he once worked for Biden while he was VP, or that 2 of Schiff’s current aides also worked with the whistleblower, or that the ICIG said he was biased, or that the form the whistleblower used was intentionally backdated and modified to ensure its validity, or that Schiff violated laws and House rules. If you don’t think Pelosi privately ripped Schiff for brains a new one after he screwed that up, you’re delusional. Nadler messed it up and now Schiff, who is next? My money is on Mad Maxine Waters or Crazy Hirano.
The “most admired man in the world” changed the surveillance rules days before he left office in order to continue the spying, (we all now know he knew was being done), on President Donald J Trump. He was told Russians were meddling with our election and did nothing, complicit. He knew what Biden and his son were up to in Ukraine and China. He knew exactly what Hillary was up to with her now shuttered scam charity. He authorized Iran’s conversion of $5.7 billion in funds to euros. A move that required US Treasury approval, a move he told us was *not* made. When you direct your Treasury Dept to hide its approval from Congress, it might appear it was not made, but you cannot hide these things forever, can you? He gave them another $1.7 billion, of which we know some went to support their terror groups. How much of that $7.4 billion Obama handed to Iran went to terrorist groups or to their nuclear missile development?
If Trump did any of these things, John would be calling for investigations and impeachments, but it’s Obama so his nods his head in approval and bleats “most admired”. It is the typical liberal hypocrisy we’ve all come to expect but, at this point, they are only doing it to help convince themselves. To the rest, it’s just comical.
Zany Zirkle with all the lying liberal talking points as expected and a huge whopper about a former president being "most admired"... exactly by whom?
So you say President Trump has accomplished absolutely nothing positive - I have read a list of at least 30 things that he has done that benefit the people of this country. Do I need to start listing them - cutting regulations so businesses in prosper, he is installing conservative judges, he has enacted historic tax reform, he recognized Jerusalem as Israels capital, he has gotten NATO to pay 12 billion more in helping with security. And you lie about separating children, when that is what obama did, and exactly what happens in every instance where parents are arrested and sent to jail. Just shut up if all you can do is lie.
You forgot his greatest accomplishment...keeping the Hildebeast out of the White House!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.