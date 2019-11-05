This modern day Democratic Party cannot stand the multitude of success’s achieved so far by President Trump! Without their help or input.
This president has achieved more in two and a half years than any president before him. And no other president has endured the animosity that this pathetic group casts towards him constantly. They have no good ideas to bring to the table. They currently have no good ideas to campaign on or with.
Trump has cleaned up mess after mess left from our most inept president ever, Obama. And a vast majority of those messes that the “left” try blaming on Trump, happened and were happening under Obama. They need to go away!
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Come on, Grigg, everyone knows Zero was the greatest President in American history! Just ask all the foreign dictators he bowed down to. And how could we possibly survive without Nervous Nancy and Cereal-Killer Schumer at the helm? Just imagine what a pickle we’d be in if Sleepy, Creepy, Crazy Uncle Joe 30330 hadn’t shut down the Ukrainian investigation of his son Hunter or if Hunter hadn’t taken that $1.5B payoff from the Chinese. You act like you don’t want to live a socialist banana republic. What’s wrong with you?
