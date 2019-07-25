In the July 19 edition of the Daily News-Record, on the front page an article on Elkton’s cemetery rates was published. On Page A9, an Associated Press article on President Donald Trump’s supposed pre-election misdeeds was published. Which is more important to the paper’s readership? Is the DN-R showing its bias? Thank you.
Robert L. Shoemaker
Linville
