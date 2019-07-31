While President Donald Trump tries to make America better, he is opposed by the “squad” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.
The statement of the four representatives accusing our POTUS of racism has been approved by our local mayor in a Facebook post. I have no problem with her private statements, but making statements as mayor indicates speaking for all residents. She does not.
We have protesters against ICE in Harrisonburg. This is unacceptable. ICE is trying to remove illegal immigrants who have committed crimes. Maybe the protesters could take some of the illegals to the houses of residents with signs in their yards, welcoming all, regardless of where they are from. People who cross our borders illegally have committed a crime. Law-abiding people don’t protect criminals.
Genny Kline
Harrisonburg
