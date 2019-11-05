Following the tragic events in Charlottesville a few years ago and President Trump’s response to the same, one couldn’t help but notice an increase in the number of Confederate flags that were being displayed. But, recently, as I drive around the Valley, I am seeing more American flags displayed, especially in the countryside.
Perhaps this is a hopeful sign that citizens are finally saying we must return to core American values and unify as a nation by obeying the Constitution and the rule of law, of not cutting and running from our allies who are fighting ISIS, of honoring the fundamental belief of the founders regarding the separation of church and state, of not accepting countless lies and misinformation and flagrant corruption as a way of life, of saying no to racism and bigotry and separating children from their families.
Perhaps. Making America great again begins with retiring President Trump.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
(1) comment
Well, Mr. Thompson, based on his tongue-in-cheek comments in Mississippi last night, President Trump may not leave office for another 21 years or so provided his health holds out. I'm kinda hoping he stays around for while to continue draining the swamp and keeping the economy rolling....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.