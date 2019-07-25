At age 65, I have always been a hopeful person, looking for the good in people and the blessings in life. But that view is now challenged by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
I was raised in a Republican family. I would never have believed that the party today would become a de facto Jim Crow version of the Democratic Party of the past — the party of segregation that Republicans worked hard to overcome beginning in 1860. I would never have believed that the spirit and words of George Wallace would be alive and well in the White House, would never have believed that Evangelicals who are Republicans would support a president who has lied so much since becoming president and who is so morally corrupt as to defy comparison.
How far has the Republican Party fallen? Beyond recognition. God help us all.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
