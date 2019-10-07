All of Trump's dirty laundry is starting to come out. The Republican defenders of corruption are betraying the democratic ideals this country was founded upon. They can try to deflect or live in denial, but the bottom line is that anyone who continues supporting Trump is standing up for dictatorship and corruption and someday somehow they will all be held accountable.
Evan Knappenberger
Rockingham
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Knappenberger, I support President Trump 100 percent and will vote for him again in 2020, however, in doing so, I neither support dictatorship nor corruption – those are some interesting leaps of logic you’ve just committed. It sounds like you are getting your news from Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. If you want the truth, it is this: The closest example of dictatorship in this country was commit by President Trump’s predecessor, Zero (aka The Man-Boy King) who ruled almost exclusively by executive order and appointed of 30+ “czars” which appear no where in the Constitution. It was his administration that approached foreign powers to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign and is the poster administration for lies, crimes, and corruption.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.