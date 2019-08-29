Donald Trump isn’t the kind of guy I want to “hang” with. His self-aggrandizing, puffery and just plain BS is a turn off for me — usually. The truth is I did vote for him and shall again. He is the first campaigner for the presidency that told me what he’d “attempt” to do and has followed through on each campaign promise as far as the opposition would allow him to do so.
I’ve voted in every election since before Kennedy. I voted Kennedy because he spoke of equality. Only Trump since has kept his words, certainly not Obama. When Obama was asked about campaign promises he said, “they were just campaign rhetoric.” I guess rhetoric is just another word for lies.
George Lampron
Rockingham
George, from your letter if looks like you have NOT learned anything so far politically. And you are going to vote for the liar-in-chief AGAIN? Seek help!
