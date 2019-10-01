The sky was blue and the sun shone brightly over the Veterans Memorial in Harrisonburg Friday evening, Sept. 20. The American Legion Post No. 188 and Post No. 27 of Dayton were commemorating National POW-MIA Day. However, there was a solemn aura over the crowd -- 82,000 of our brave servicemen are still missing (according to the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency).
As a nation we have promised to never forget them! We need to remember each serviceman with honor for their sacrifice.
The service is held the third Friday of every September. Please plan for 2020!
Thanks to the devoted veterans who continue with their work to remember our heroes!
Virginia K. Saylor
Broadway
