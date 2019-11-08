Looking at a map of Virginia after the election, it is appalling that approximately 5% of the land mass of the state controls the electoral process. Wag the dog comes to mind. Virginia desperately need the equivalent of the Electoral College. The handout swamp attitude of the modern Democratic Party is solidly entrenched in the larger cities and the coastal regions bringing with it the corruption in plain view for all to see in the House of MisRepresentation today.
Richard Presgraves
Amissville
(3) comments
Government by land-mass instead of government by the people??
Mob rule??
Each county each city gets 2 delegates and that should provide plenty of equality---and gerrymandering is gone.
