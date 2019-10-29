Vote for the women in blue. Please elect April Moore to the Virginia Senate, Bev Harrison to House of Delegates and return Cindy George as Shenandoah treasurer. We need to clean up all the lies and deceit the Republican red now exhibit. There’s no greater virtue than to serve others.
April Moore, Bev Harrison and Cindy George are three Democratic candidates that exemplify such selfless leadership. The women in blue will be advocates for the greater good instead of profiting special interests. April, Bev and Cindy will actively work to benefit all.
Please allow these three woman to make this a better place to live. Let’s allow Virginia to be for lovers, not haters.
Robert Arner
Edinburg
