It is disappointing that Chris Runion, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates in the 25th District, has opted not to debate his Democratic opponent, Jennifer Kitchen from Augusta. First, he declined to attend the Senior Statesman Forum in Charlottesville on Sept. 11, and then he failed to show up at the RISE debate in Waynesboro on Sept. 20. Mr. Runion did not even give RISE the courtesy of a heads-up — he just blew them off.
When he announced his candidacy, Mr. Runion bemoaned “a lack of leadership.” He seems unaware that real leaders show up — even to debates with opponents. Mr. Runion’s complacency is symptomatic of an unprepared and unqualified candidate who thinks he’s already got the election in the bag. He is also oblivious to the fact that the 25th District has been trending blue. Don’t allow him to keep blowing the people off — vote Jennifer Kitchen on Nov. 5.
Colum Leckey
Bridgewater
