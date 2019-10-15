Colum Leckey’s letter, “Vote Jennifer Kitchen,” Sept. 30, reminds me that I have not seen or heard of Chris Runion’s positions on issues affecting this district or this state. Does he have any ideas on helping farmers or small businesses without broadband access? What are his thoughts on job creation, education, and health care?
I have looked at various candidates’ websites, and Runion’s is the only one that does not have an “Issues” tab. He also has not returned a questionnaire sent by Ballotpedia. This lack of response, and his tendency to bypass important public appearances, invokes Bob Goodlatte’s style of representing (or not representing) his district. We certainly don’t need any more of that. I encourage citizens to vote for Jennifer Kitchen.
Susan Sheridan
Rockingham
Why would you invoke Goodlatte in a letter complaining about the local state representation? Further, why would you use his name in contrast to someone you're supporting, when Goodlatte was easily the most voted for candidate in the region for 2 decades? Is it possible that the letter writer is out of touch with what the local community wants? That seems to be the only logical conclusion.
Another flimsy attack on someone who has actually worked to better the community and prop up a liberal candidate who relishes the fantasies of her socialist Democrats in DC. A local trouble-maker we do not need!
Well M S, I have personally heard Chris Runion speak about his positions, and I agree with them. Chris is a level headed business man. He is pro life. He will protect the second amendment right to keep and bear arms. He will help keep the government off the backs of business owners and individuals. Chris has an excellent reputation in this community, and he will do an excellent job representing his constituents in Richmond. As usual, your letter is way off base.
