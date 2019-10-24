Like a thief in the night, socialism will come to the Valley, unexpectedly. However, Brent Finnegan has slowly been grooming us for it. He supports socialists, he seems to be best friends with socialists, and he spews socialist policies. Mr. Finnegan was an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders in the last campaign and no doubt supports him or one of the other radical socialist candidates in the current presidential cycle.
He is particularly chummy with the only self-described socialist in the Virginia General Assembly -- Lee Carter. He supports every socialist-oriented policy that comes to mind -- government-controlled health care, AOC's green new deal, higher taxes and regulations on businesses, "free" college, etc. If the government doesn't currently control every aspect of your life, he thinks it should.
I'm praying 26th District citizens reject the Sanders-AOC-Finnegan agenda. Vote no to Brent Finnegan on Nov. 5. Vote no to socialism.
Jennifer Brown
Singers Glen
The writer might want to do a bit of research on the term "socialist" -- what it does and does not mean, and how its meaning has been hijacked over the last few years.
If you feel the writer is incorrect, why don't you explain why you feel that way instead of giving us your usual haughty pontificating?
The term socialist means what it means the liberals are trying very hard to twist the meaning (especially with our youth) to mean something it doesn't! Socialism is govt. control and a road to destruction as many of us have witnessed. To say the Democrats running on a socialist agenda is something different than what it is, is just a lie!
