Proverbs 27:19 tells us that “as a face is reflected in water, so the heart reflects the real person.” I have known Del. Tony Wilt for 26 years and can truly say that his heart and actions reflect the man of character and integrity that he is. I’ve not heard anyone disparage his character or integrity, even if they disagree with him politically.
Jesus Christ calls us to be servant leaders. In Luke 22:25 he says “In this world the kings and great men lord it over their people, yet they are called ‘friends of the people.’ But among you it will be different. Those who are the greatest among you should take the lowest rank, and the leader should be like a servant.”
Tony’s heart and actions reflect a servant leader attitude in his service to the people of the 26th District.
Vote Tony Wilt on Election Day!
Timothy Martin
Broadway
(1) comment
I agree Timothy. I, too, have known Tony for many years, and have always known him to be a man of high integrity who lives out his faith. Tony will have my vote come November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.