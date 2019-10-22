I would like to comment on Walter Williams' viewpoint entitled "Idiotic Environmental Predictions," Oct. 14. I could recite numerous instances where famous economists have made "idiotic economic predictions." Would that mean that most economists were idiots? By Mr. Williams' reasoning, it would. Enough said.
I wish I could be paid big bucks to write stupid, illogical columns like this. I do agree with one of Mr. Williams' statements "Today's Americans are far more gullible." Look who we elected president.
George Neall
Fulks Run
