I encourage every voter in Harrisonburg to view the City Council meeting from Oct. 22 on the city’s webpage. Council members voted to change zoning on a parcel of land on Reservoir Street to R5. Concerns of neighboring residents against a six-story building for businesses and student housing were clear: flooding, traffic, noise.
We encouraged council to follow the comprehensive plan, providing more affordable housing in the city. Chris Jones disrespected the residents of the Woodland and Foley neighborhoods, Vice Mayor Romero and members of the Planning Commission. Disregarding the flooding of my home was unconscionable. He did address one concern, saying we knew this area was a high traffic area when we bought our homes. Seriously? Jones wants a modern building, he’s tired of seeing townhouses. How is that a vote “for the people?”
Victoria Harris
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.