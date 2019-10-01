There are times when a person has to speak out. We are avoiding and denying a very serious issue, the homeless. More specific is the dangers involved with panhandlers at our intersections. These are drug addicts, thieves, scam artists and worse. Many are not homeless at all, robbing the system.
We need to enact law and enforce the law to hold them accountable if they are criminals. We also need to ensure that we are providing solutions for those who are truly in need. Why is the Friendly City turning the other cheek? The problems will get worse, bad things are happening and we must address the situation for the good of this community.
We need only to look toward Seattle to see the results of municipal apathy. Let's be different, and actually do something positive. I'd love to be a part of that. Someone tell me how.
Steven Benasher
Weyers Cave
