Has the word Christianity been removed from the American vocabulary?
All the arguing, disrespect, disagreement going on in the White House, could it be? In the past, have we ever had a president and vice president so disagreeable, disrespectful, etc.?
The Democrat and Republican politicians disagree with their own party members. Maybe it is time they dust off their Bible and do some reading.
Trump got voted in by the majority, so why not let him serve out his term even if you feel the same way I do about him. I don’t agree with a lot of things he says or does; so let’s hope another president will serve us with truth and good faith.
God bless America.
Vera Moore
Harrisonburg
