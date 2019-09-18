Why should I buy and read the Daily News-Record? The DN-R like the many hardware stores is not a thing of the past, it is needed. The DN-R covers local news in a manner that is not covered by TV or radio. It gets personal. Farmers, students, teachers, JMU, EMU, Ruritan and many local organizations are reported on each day. Op Eds, viewpoints and editorials discuss history and current events to a degree not found elsewhere.
When any newspaper helps you on a daily basis don't you see your obligation to return the favor? The DN-R is a huge part of our daily lives and has a history here that is only challenged by the Hartford Courant up North for longevity. Cellphones and other media may give you "news" none will get down and dirty and very personal for all as the DN-R.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
