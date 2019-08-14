The proposed I-81 solutions are, according to a think tank report: A boondoggle, archaic, ignorant and with a lack of history knowledge or current events (“Report: Widening I-81 Project A Boondoggle," June 22). The solution to widen I-81 in places is fraught with potential accidents. History from 1910 shows us how rapid change has occurred. Few paved roads until 1960, and few cars from 1910-50.
To fight pollution, gas engines must be curtailed or eliminated. I project battery cars for local travel and fast public transit for distances. Remember jet engines pollute too. I-81 will be a corridor for some form of rail high-speed transit. The proposed solution is unthinking and without imagination except a temporary solution of tolls and toll gantries and speed reduction. Forget today’s solutions think tomorrow.
George Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.