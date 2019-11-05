Another point on Walter Williams' column about climate change. Often his columns rely on incomplete truths in an attempt to make it a whole truth or cast doubt, as do other columnists we know. There is a vast difference between weather and climate forecasting in the 1970s versus the 21st century.
The Department of Commerce or more aptly the "Department of Data," contains NOAA, which has been gathering weather data for decades in an effort to theorize weather events (micro) and climate (macro). The development of the computer, led in part by NASA, also Commerce Department, led to the breakthrough that defined modern weather forecasting.
Many in the Valley will remember the storm that hit on March 13, 1993. For the first time, a precisely characterized storm had been predicted by a model before it existed. A major shift in the accuracy of weather and climate events had occurred.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
Another Clague Clunker hits the press. He sounds like he worships at the altar of our “sacred governmental institutions” as well. Did the feds invent the wheel and gravity also?
Despite the advance in technology, the record of both short term and especially long term modeling is abysmal. If other occupations had accuracy averages in the same range, they would be out of business because of incompetency. But the only thing that is permanent is a govt funded program (Reagan).
Also, speaking of technological advancements, it’s ironic that an Alarmer like Clague would mention that subject. Most alarmers ignore this aspect in the climate debate. Many people involved think that the money others want to waste now on theories, would be better saved, and used to help advance technology in the future to prevent the effects of any possible climate “catastrophes” , that would result from true global warming. The ingenuity of man (and woman) saving the day as it has so many other times in the past.
