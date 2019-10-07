My goodness! I thought I was reading The Onion. Mr. Wilt's carefully designed digital media ads are proclaiming: "Fighting for Quality Affordable Healthcare" and "Protecting Our Natural Resources and Supporting Our Farmers" and "Investing in K-12 Education."
Pardon me if I scratch my head in puzzlement. Not one thing in Mr. Wilt's record supports these claims. What happened to the guy who opposed Medicaid expansion or the man who promoted sham insurance plans that leave people without coverage when they need it? Or the guy who normally pulls out the big bad cultural issues like abortion and guns to mobilize his base? I guess he figured out that the GOP talking points don't sell well anymore so he is copying the Democrats' agenda. If you like what Wilt is saying, you should vote for Brent Finnegan -- the real Democrat. Why go with the fake?
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.