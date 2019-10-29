I’ve watched as Tony Wilt’s opponent has tried to tie him to Dominion Energy and attack him for it. Let’s look at the facts. He voted against the so-called “rate freeze” legislation in 2015 that ended up costing electricity ratepayers more and he voted against the bill last year that continues to saddle ratepayers with higher energy costs beyond what the SCC would normally approve.
Also, this year he co-patroned a bill that would hold Dominion solely responsible for the costs of pipelines if they couldn’t justify the need. This doesn’t sound like someone in cahoots with the utility. It appears Tony is looking out for the ratepayers and taxpayers, not Dominion’s shareholders. I think his opponents’ attacks are false and simply political posturing.
I hope you will join me in supporting Tony Wilt on Nov. 5.
Tommy Moser
Rockingham
