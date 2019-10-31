Del. Wilt's campaign literature claims he has represented the interests of the citizens of the 26th District. The truth is that he only represents the interests of the morally bankrupt Republican Party. He stands with Trump on locking children in cages, opposing teacher salary increases, gutting the health social safety net, eliminating protections for workers, pouring gasoline on a burning climate, ignoring the threat of gun violence and turning his back on those in need. He embraces the GOP's philosophy of "I got mine, now pull up the ladder of opportunity behind me."
With this record, it's no wonder he refuses to debate. Is this who we aspire to be in the 26th? On Nov. 5 you can send a message to the criminal Donald Trump by replacing Tony Wilt with Brent Finnegan. Brent is powered by the people and will represent them in Richmond, not the corporations or the party line.
Matthew Wade
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Well Matthew all your talking points that you've gotten from the main stream media are just liberal garbage. Children in cages??? Those photos you see were taken when obama was president. All the stuff you spout is diarreah of the mouth from the lying liberals. You all have nothing good to offer, so you just attack attack attack - and with lies I might say.
The majority of the voters in this district are conservative Matthew, and Tony has done an excellent job of representing our views in Richmond. I will be voting to send Tony back to Richmond on November 5th.
