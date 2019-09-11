Following years of discussion, the General Assembly finally got something done about I-81. As a member of the Board of Supervisors, I can tell you this was becoming an urgent concern for Rockingham County from a public safety and economic development perspective. Job creators aren’t going to expand somewhere that was quickly building a reputation for having inadequate infrastructure to efficiently transport goods.
Most citizens recognized that the problems needed to be addressed. What the Legislature passed may not be the perfect plan, but if we had waited on the perfect plan nothing would have ever gotten done. The accidents, delays and hardships caused by the inadequacies of I-81 would have worsened.
I appreciate Wilt’s leadership on this issue, especially at a critical point when it looked like we may end up with nothing. He looked out for his constituents’ interests and they would be wise to re-elect him.
William Kyger
Bridgewater
