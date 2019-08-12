This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival held on a farm in Bethel, New York. It was a mess. The promoters under-predicted attendance and were unprepared to feed and provide sanitation and medical care for 400,000. Vehicles choked local roadways, drugs and sex were everywhere. Yet, there was no violence. People looked out for and helped one another.
The residents of Bethel, initially opposed to the event, ultimately welcomed the outsiders and donated food when they learned of shortages. Max Yasgur, owner of the farm whose fields of green became mud, praised the “kids” for their peacefulness. What began as a purely capitalist venture became a financial loser, but also a symbol of peace and cooperation. Flawed as it was, we can still be moved and inspired by so many strangers coming together to help and care for each other.
Barbara Brennan
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.