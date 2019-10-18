The DN-R published my call for positive action on Oct. 1 (“We Must Take Positive Action”). A response on Oct. 3 judged my “judgment” of the homeless and panhandlers. Challenging the veracity of my statements only serves to demonstrate how deep in the sand your head is. While I applaud your work with the homeless, I submit that those you help are in the minority of the needy who seek out legitimate assistance available to them.
Instead of preaching to me, you should have read what I wrote in order to understand that mine is a positive message both for those truly in need and for this community as a whole. I reiterate that our laws need to hold criminals accountable, and the law needs to be enforced. The homeless need shelter, and I believe this community is responsible for providing and supervising safe haven for those people. I also submit that there is nothing more counterproductive than denial and inaction. I am prepared to act, and I welcome some guidance as to how I may do so.
Steven Benasher
Weyers Cave
