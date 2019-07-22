The following is a letter I recently wrote to a relative who identifies as Republican on the subject of climate change:
Dear Cousin:
Here we are in 2019 and you are still forwarding me editorials and articles that purport to disprove or diminish the reality of man-made climate change. My guess is that you get these from friends and colleagues that are climate change deniers or skeptics.
The connection between CO2 emissions and climate has been recognized and studied for many decades. When the scientific community realized that global warming had reached the point where action was required by governments, they came out of their laboratories to warn policy makers. Such warnings from scientists to elected officials have been going on since the 1960s and with special emphasis in the 1980s and 1990s.
Even though global warming and the climate change it causes is a purely scientific matter, it has been highly partisan in the United States. This is not the case around the world, although there does seem to be a similar division in Australia. Probably one reason for this is that energy around the world is generally more expensive than in the United States (and Australia), so that the conversion to renewable has been less of a economic leap.
The important point here is that if you have friends and associates that are Republican or libertarian, they are likely to be anthropogenic global warming/climate change deniers/skeptics. But this does not change the underlying science. It merely reflects the situation I have described: That climate change in the U.S. is a partisan issue.
The probability that the scientific consensus on climate change will be debunked is close to zero. It is a far better use of your time and energy to accept the science, and move forward with whatever that might mean in your political and personal choices, whether that is just a shrug or real action.
I suspect that you are not inclined to dive deeply into the science. You do not have to. The main thing to know is that every relevant scientific association in the world accepts the tenets of climate change, as reported by the IPCC and other reports specialized on climate change. Most major businesses, even the oil companies, take the same position, as do all governments in the world (the single exception being the U.S. government under Trump and the Republicans).
One additional point. Irrespective of climate change, conventional fuels and technologies are not otherwise sustainable. You have asthma. It could very well have been caused by a lifetime of breathing air polluted by coal fired power plants. The massive burning of coal has degraded human health, animals, streams and forests for decades. The madness of the scramble to extract and ship oil and gas around the world is proven by the many oil wars, oil spills and gas explosions.
Separate the science from the politics and then see where that leads you.
H. Bishop Dansby lives in Keezletown.
