Constitution Day, Sept. 17, honors the document establishing the framework of all American politics.
Why should we devote a day to a slightly-faded piece of parchment, now preserved under glass-and-gas at the Library of Congress?
An answer comes from our national, long-running clash over the election of Donald Trump. The words “collusion” — a soft word for treason — “impeachment,” and “Trump Derangement Syndrome” are all fighting words. Our national parties have exploded with accusations and counter accusations and the national networks have wholeheartedly joined in. This provides interesting nightly news, but also something far more important: Proof that the Constitution, including its First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech, is still alive and well.
The evidence lies both in what has happened and, perhaps more important, in what has not happened. No one in the media or in high office has been physically attacked, secretly jailed, denied a place on the ballot or made to disappear. Private citizen activity has, with few exceptions, fallen far short of violence. Official government action has been restricted to investigations, reports, a zealous early morning arrest by government agents with assault rifles and court trials and jail sentences for lying or laundering money — the latter convictions unrelated to free speech or political conspiracy.
Compare that record with recent civic disputes in Hong Kong and Moscow. In semi-autonomous Hong Kong, peaceful demonstrators by the thousands, expressing the simple desire to elect independent candidates to the Hong Kong city council and to oppose extradition of independent politicos by the Chinese government, have been met by force. Hundreds of armed police have deployed from barricaded headquarters, firing tear gas and water cannon, and arresting all protest leaders they can find. In Moscow this past summer upwards of 1 million demonstrators have flooded the streets demanding, simply, the right to run candidates for city council that do not belong to the party of President Vladimir Putin.
Events in neither place posed immediate threats to the power of central governments or their elites. By comparison, events of the past two years in the United States have threatened the political demise of the highest elected official in the country. Yet there have been neither police in the streets nor millions of demonstrators.
So why celebrate on Sept. 17, ahead of National Chocolate Day or even National Video Games Day? The simple answer: because our absolute rights, both of free elections and free speech, are guaranteed by the document signed on a hot summer day in Philadelphia over two centuries ago. That document, laying out a framework of limited government, is the U.S. Constitution which ensures that all of our rights are not simply words on paper.
Ted Hayes lives in Elkton.
